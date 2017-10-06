Economy

15:31 06.10.2017

Recent growth in trade between Ukraine, Moldova reaches 30%

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said that recently growth mutual trade between Ukraine and Moldova was over 30%.

"I want to say that recently we saw growth of bilateral trade, as my counterpart said, by over 30%. This means that we lift any obstacles at the level of the governments allowing business to effectively cooperate," he said at the Moldova Business Week 2017 in Chisinau on Friday.

The prime minister said that Ukraine sees Moldova as its economic partners and the country is interested in cooperation of representatives of the businesses of the two countries.

"Our task is to lift any obstacles and create infrastructure integration," he said.

"Our task is to make our countries closer in infrastructure via the merger of roads, railways, air routes. We need to relax the rules of crossing the borders and customs rules," the prime minister said.

