Economy

17:42 05.10.2017

Ukrainian Association of Renewable Energy will initiate reduction of feed-in tariff for solar plants

The Ukrainian Association of Renewable Energy will initiate a reduction in the feed-in tariff for solar power plants, a member of the association, the owner of several hydroelectric power plants, Ihor Tynny, has said at the Kyiv International Economic Forum.

"We will propose an early reduction in the tariff for "solar" electricity ... In our opinion, it is necessary to focus more on biogas and biomass," he said.

Tynny stressed the current incentive system through feed-in tariffs encourages investors to invest in solar power plants.

As reported, the Ukrainian Association of Renewable Energy unites companies that operate hydroelectric power plants, solar power plants and bioenergy facilities.

Interfax-Ukraine
