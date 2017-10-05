Recalculation of pensions to take 2-3 days - Pension Fund chief

Chief of the Pension Fund of Ukraine Oleksiy Zarudny has said that the recalculation of pension payments, in accordance with the law on pension reform adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on October 3, will be automatic and will take two or three days.

"We have developed and tested the respective software, with the help of which the recalculation of pensions for nine million retirees will be carried out automatically, in the next two or three days," he said at a meeting on the introduction of pension reform in Kyiv on Thursday.

Zarudny noted that UAH 26 billion was provided for the payment of new pensions.

According to him, on the next day after the law enters into force, the Pension Fund agencies will produce additional payment documents.

Zarudny specified that retirees who get pensions in October after the law comes into force would get pensions in the previous amount, as well as an additional payment, in line with the recalculation, whereas those who have already received pensions would receive just an additional payment.

On October 3, 2017, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on pension reform, which foresees an increase in pensions from October 2017 and raises the minimum insurance period for retirement from 15 to 25 years from January 1, 2018.