Poroshenko to endorse pension reform by Monday – Groysman

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko intends to sign the bill on pension reform by Monday, October 9.

"The president will sign the bill [on pension reform] by Monday," he said during a conference call on the implementation of the pension reform in Kyiv on Thursday.

The prime minister noted that now the bill is in the Verkhovna Rada and will soon be submitted to Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy for signing, and then to the president.

The Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday, October 3, adopted a pension reform bill that provides for modernizing pensions from October and increasing the minimum insurance period for retirement from 15 to 25 years from January 1, 2018.