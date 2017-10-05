Economy

12:29 05.10.2017

Poroshenko to endorse pension reform by Monday – Groysman

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko intends to sign the bill on pension reform by Monday, October 9.

"The president will sign the bill [on pension reform] by Monday," he said during a conference call on the implementation of the pension reform in Kyiv on Thursday.

The prime minister noted that now the bill is in the Verkhovna Rada and will soon be submitted to Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andriy Parubiy for signing, and then to the president.

The Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday, October 3, adopted a pension reform bill that provides for modernizing pensions from October and increasing the minimum insurance period for retirement from 15 to 25 years from January 1, 2018.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Ukraine's forex reserves 3.3% up in Sept - NBU

NBU allows revision of schedule of bank capitalization

Six banks violate requirement for capitalization to UAH 200 mln

Energy ministry's calculations have preconditions for power tariffs growth in 2018

World Bank names key principles of farmland turnover bill

LATEST

Recalculation of pensions to take 2-3 days - Pension Fund chief

Ukrzaliznytsia could sign framework agreement on cooperation with General Electric in Nov

EBRD to issue $25 mln loan to Astarta for infrastructure development

Businessman Khmelnytsky unites his business projects in UFuture Investment Group

Pension reform allows increasing pensions for 9 mln Ukrainians – Poroshenko

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
http://price.ua/catalog5780.html
ADVERTISING