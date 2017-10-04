Energy ministry's calculations have preconditions for power tariffs growth in 2018

Calculations of the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry of Ukraine have preconditions for increasing tariffs for electricity in 2018, Head of the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation (NCER) Dmytro Vovk has said.

"In the past several months there were 'paternalistic' statements of various members of the government about the grounds to reduce and not to increase the tariffs or housing and utilities tariffs in general. Yesterday we received the forecast balance of electricity for 2018 approved by the Energy Ministry. It is evidence to the contrary!" he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the NCER, the balance drawn up by the ministry envisages the reduction of the share of nuclear power plants (NPPs) of electricity generation in 2018 compared with 2017, from 54.2% to 52.7%, and the share of hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) from 5.3% to 5%. The share of thermal power plants (TPPs) should grow from 30.2% to 31.2%, that for combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and cogeneration units – from 7.2% to 7.6%.

According to the ministry, isolated generating plants would generate 1% of electricity, the same as in 2017, while pumped storage power plants would increase their share from 1% to 1.1%, and alternative sources – from 1.2% to 1.3%. The ministry expects that total electricity generation in 2018 would grow by 1.2% or 1.9 billion kWh.

Along with growth in the share of electricity generated by TPPs and CHPPs, inflation and the devaluation of the hryvnia also contribute to the increase of the tariffs.