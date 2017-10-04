Ukraine's TPPs and CHPPs receive 442,000 tonnes of imported coal in Aug

Ukraine's thermal power plants (TPP) and combined heat and power plants (CHPP) in January-August this year received 2.187 million tonnes of imported coal.

The Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry told Interfax-Ukraine in the eight months through August this year Ukraine's power plants received 1.774 million tonnes of coal from the Russian Federation (81.11% of total imported coal shipped), 294,100 tonnes from South Africa (13.45%), and 118,900 tonnes from Poland (5.44%).

In August alone, 338,200 tonnes was shipped from the Russian Federation and 104,000 from South Africa.

Coal stocks in the warehouses of TPPs and CHPPs during August 2017 decreased by 16.4% and by September 1 amounted to 1.981 million tonnes.

Coal supply to Ukrainian TPPs and CHPPs in August 2017 amounted to 1.974 million tonnes, while consumption in August 2017 was 2.364 million tonnes.

Fuel oil stocks in the warehouses of power plants in August increased by 14.4%, to 79,500 tonnes.

Coal reserves in power plants' warehouses by September 1, 2017 were 40.2% higher than on the same date last year, while fuel oil 19.6% less.

Natural gas consumption by TPPs and CHPPs in August 2017 totaled 121.9 million cubic meters (mcm) compared to 135.8 mcm in July 2017 and 99.8 mcm in August 2016.