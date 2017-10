Deficit of Ukraine's national budget in 2017 projected at 3.5% is too high – World Bank

The deficit of Ukraine's national budget projected at 3.5% in 2017 is too high, economist of the World Bank in Ukraine Anastasia Golovach has said.

"We project that the deficit of the national budget will be 3.5% in 2017. This is even more than the figure approved jointly with the IMF," she said at a press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday.