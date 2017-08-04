Economy

13:41 04.08.2017

State Auditing Service to start audit of Ukrzaliznytsia on Aug 7

The State Auditing Service of Ukraine at the behest of Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman on Monday, August 7 will start an audit of financial and economic operations of Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan wrote on his Facebook page.

"But we don't have time. We can't wait for the results of the audit, which will only be complete in September-October. We already have enough to bring the manipulators and their willing accomplices to justice," he said.

He also accused Board Chairman Wojciech Balczun of manipulations with the financial report of the company for H1 2017. He said that net profit of UAH 0.12 billion in January-June 2017 is linked to the effect of the exchange rate difference of UAH 1.23 billion, while net loss of UAH 3.79 billion in January-June 2016 was the exchange rate loss of UAH 1.4 billion.

The minister said that a decrease in 2017 of depreciation costs was due to the increase of the fixed assets' periods of operation (artificially lengthening the period of depreciation), bringing the value of certain fixed assets to zero - UAH 1.72 billion. A transfer of capital repairs of the fixed assets from the "cost" category to the "capital investment" category added UAH 0.47 billion.

Omelyan said that this analysis is confirmed by the EBITDA indicators and the EBITDA profitability. Indeed, the EBITDA for the first half of 2017 came out to UAH 9.1 billion, which is UAH 1.1 billion (11%) smaller than the value from the analogous 2016 period.

He said that some production indicators worsened.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Court arrests Yanukovych's helipad

Govt proposes to increase minimum retail price of vodka by 14%

Govt rejects Ukrtransgaz's financial plan over provisions govt earlier approved for Naftogaz's plan

Prokopenya's VP Capital withdraws bid for Ukrainian Sberbank

NBU retains refinancing rate at 12.5%

LATEST

Fiscal service raids sunflower oil producers, seizes assets for UAH 45.7 mln

IMF draws up recommendations how to reform fiscal service in coming 18 months

Centrenergo insists price of coal from U.S. of $113 per tonne is feasible

EIB could provide EUR 37 mln to boost gas production in Ukraine

Ukraine raises oil transit to Europe by 2.5% in seven months of 2017

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
price.ua/catalog5785.html
ADVERTISING