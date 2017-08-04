Court arrests Yanukovych's helipad

The Kyiv city court of Appeal has imposed an arrest on land plots of more than two hectares and real estate owned by Amadeus Co. Ltd. located on them, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"The Court of Appeal of the Kyiv city on the recommendation of the Prosecutor's General Office ruled to arrest and prohibit using, disposing and expropriating land areas of more than two hectares and real estate objects located on these sites of the so-called Yanukovych's helicopter landing site, owned by Amadeus Co. Ltd.," Lutsenko wrote on Facebook.

He said that the property had been transferred to the responsible storage of the state enterprise Financing of Infrastructure Projects.

Later on that day, the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Ukraine clarified that the Court of Appeal of the city of Kyiv adopted a relevant decision on August 3. The arrest concerns land plots with an area of more than two hectares and more than five real estate objects located on them at the address: Kyiv, Parkova Road (Doroha).

As reported, Amadeus Co. Ltd. was the customer of the construction of a helicopter platform for the former president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych.

In May 2012, head of the temporary control commission to study the situation surrounding the development of the Park Alley and the Dnipro slopes of the capital, member of the Kyiv City Council, Oleksandr Bryhynets, announced the intention of the Kyiv City Council to address the prosecutor's office and the State Inspectorate of Architectural and Construction Control regarding the verification of the construction of a helicopter pad for the president of Ukraine and compliance of the erected object with the project documentation.

Before that, then leader of the UDAR party, now mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, had appealed to the Kyiv District Administrative Court to build a helicopter platform for the Ukrainian president on the capital's slopes of the Dnipro river, having filed a lawsuit for recognition as unlawful and repealing the decision of the Kyiv City Council dated December 28, 2010, No. 525/5337, according to which Amadeus Co. Ltd. received land plots of 2.18 hectares on lease for 25 years.

Later, the building was repeatedly subjected to searches by law enforcement officers.