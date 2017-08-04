Economy

09:28 04.08.2017

EIB could provide EUR 37 mln to boost gas production in Ukraine

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is mulling the provision of a EUR 37 million loan to boost natural gas production in Ukraine.

"The project aims to increase natural gas production by installing new gas compressor units and gas treatment facilities in some Ukrainian gas fields," the EIB said on its website.

The total cost of the project is estimated at EUR 98 million. Other sources of financing are not mentioned.

The document does not contain the name of the concrete borrower. It says that this is a project to be implemented in the public sector.

Interfax-Ukraine
