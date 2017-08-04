Economy

11:29 04.08.2017

Govt rejects Ukrtransgaz's financial plan over provisions govt earlier approved for Naftogaz's plan

The governmental committee has rejected a financial plan of public joint-stock company Ukrtransgaz over the provisions which the Cabinet of Ministers earlier approved for the financial plan of national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy, Chief Commercial Director of Naftogaz Yuriy Vitrenko has said.

"The government approves the financial plan of Naftogaz Ukrainy with a transaction on the sale of buffer gas, while it does not approve the financial plan for Ukrtransgaz, as it reflects the transaction to buy this buffer gas… This is a bright example of why the supervisory board, not the Cabinet, must approve the financial plan – a consolidated plan, not financial plans of separate enterprises of the Naftogaz group," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Vitrenko explained that around 5 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas is used as buffer gas in underground storage facilities of Ukrtransgaz. This volume cannot be supplied to consumers, and from the point of financial reporting standards, it must be taken into account as fixed assets, not as a commodity. The sale and purchase transaction from Naftogaz to Ukrtransgaz was the reason why the financial plan of the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system was rejected by the government.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

State Auditing Service to start audit of Ukrzaliznytsia on Aug 7

Court arrests Yanukovych's helipad

Govt proposes to increase minimum retail price of vodka by 14%

Prokopenya's VP Capital withdraws bid for Ukrainian Sberbank

NBU retains refinancing rate at 12.5%

LATEST

Fiscal service raids sunflower oil producers, seizes assets for UAH 45.7 mln

IMF draws up recommendations how to reform fiscal service in coming 18 months

Centrenergo insists price of coal from U.S. of $113 per tonne is feasible

EIB could provide EUR 37 mln to boost gas production in Ukraine

Ukraine raises oil transit to Europe by 2.5% in seven months of 2017

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
Джинсы женские
ADVERTISING