Economy

11:57 04.08.2017

Centrenergo insists price of coal from U.S. of $113 per tonne is feasible

KYIV. Aug 4 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Public joint-stock company Centrenergo, an electricity generating company, insists that the price of coal from the United States of $113 per tonne is feasible.

The press service of the company said that conclusions of some experts about the smaller price of coal on the NYMEX are weak.

The company said that the price of coal on NYMEX is $102.68 per tonne if the cost of transportation by rail and by sea, delivery to the Yuzhny port is added.

"This coal [traded on NYMEX] has large content of volatile agents (from 34%) and its calorific value is 1,500 centigrade. The question to the experts: who remembers what coal Centrenergo buys for the needs of Trypillia TPP [thermal power plant]? The answer is with volatile agents up to 17% and the amount of this coal is restricted in the world! In other words, one should not confuse diesel fuel with petrol," the company said.

As reported, Centrenergo has signed a contract with XCOAL Energy & Resources (the United States) to supply about 700,000 tonnes of anthracite coal by the end of 2017. The price of the first batch will be $113 per tonne, but it is not fixed and in future could vary, in particular downwards.

Interfax-Ukraine
