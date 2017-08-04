Economy

11:42 04.08.2017

Govt proposes to increase minimum retail price of vodka by 14%

The minimum retail price of a half-liter bottle of vodka could be increased from UAH 69.78 to UAH 79.55.

According to a draft government resolution, the government proposes to increase the minimum retail prices of vodka and liquors from UAH 348.90 to UAH 397.76 per liter of 100% ABV. Wholesale prices could be increased by 19.4%, to UAH 268.67 per liter of 100% ABV.

Minimum retail prices of natural wine could be increased by 12%, to UAH 37 per 0.7-liter bottle, fortified wine and vermouths – by 7%, to UAH 45 and 0.7-liter bottle of sparkling wine – by 13.3%, to UAH 79.19.

It is also planned to boost the minimum wholesale of three-star cognac from current UAH 67.20 per liter of 100% ABV to UAH 386.98, the retail price – from UAH 524.50 to UAH 597.30, that for four star cognac – from UAH 352.24 to UAH 412.85 and from UAH 549.50 to UAH 645.17 respectively and for five star cognac – from UAH 384.29 to UAH 495.95 and from UAH 599.50 to UAH 692.60 respectively.

