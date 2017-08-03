Ukraine raises oil transit to Europe by 2.5% in seven months of 2017

Oil transit through Ukrainian pipelines to European countries in January-July 2017 increased by 2.5% (by 189,000 tonnes) compared to the same period in 2016, to 7.896 million tonnes.

According to PJSC Ukrtransnafta, oil transportation to Ukraine's refineries in January-July 2017 amounted to 1.128 million tonnes, which is 36.6% (302,000 tonnes) more than for the seven months of last year.

Thus, in January-July 2017 the share of transit in total oil transportation (9.024 million tonnes) was 87.5%, the share of pumping to Ukrainian refineries was 12.5%.

In July 2017 transit of oil through Ukrainian pipelines decreased by 10.7% (by 131,400 tonnes) compared to the same month last year, to 1.099 million tonnes, while transportation to the country's refineries increased by 46.8% (by 57,200 tonnes), to 179,300 tonnes.

The growth of supplies inside the country is connected with the resumption of work of the Odesa-Kremenchuk section from March 10, 2017, which supplies Azeri Light oil to PJSC Ukrtatnafta. In the seven months of 2017 some 367,200 tonnes of Azeri oil were transported from Odesa to Kremenchuk, in particular 87,300 tonnes in July.