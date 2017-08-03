Economy

Naftogaz enterprises pay UAH 72 bln in taxes and dividends to state budget in Jan-July 2017

Naftogaz Ukrainy and its member companies paid UAH 71.8 billion in taxes and dividends to the national budget in January-July 2017, the company's press service has reported.

According to its data, revenues from the Naftogaz group, which is the country's largest taxpayer, accounted for 16% of the total revenues of the national budget for the seven months of this year (UAH 447.63 billion).

As reported, Naftogaz Ukrainy as a separate legal entity in 2016 received a net profit of UAH 26.529 billion against a net loss of UAH 27.749 billion in 2015. Its net income increased by 43.1%, to UAH 161.383 billion.

According to the Naftogaz consolidated report, the group in 2016 posted a net profit of UAH 22.532 billion against UAH 35.062 billion in net loss in 2015. Consolidated revenue from sales rose by 48%, to UAH 192.764 billion.

