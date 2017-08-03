Ukraine exports more than 2.7 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2017/2018 MY

Ukraine since the beginning of the 2017/2018 marketing year (MY, July-June) and as of August 3, 2017 had exported 2.74 million tonnes of grain.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the country exported about 891,000 tonnes of wheat, 991,000 tonnes of barley, and 859,000 tonnes of corn.

In addition, 3,800 tonnes of flour had been exported as of the indicated date.

As reported, with reference to the ministry, Ukraine in the 2016/2017 MY (July-June) exported 43.8 million tonnes of grain.