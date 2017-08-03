Economy

15:51 03.08.2017

NBU retains refinancing rate at 12.5%

The board of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has decided to keep the refinancing rate at the level of 12.5% per annum.

The corresponding decision on the size of the refinancing rate (No. 493-RSh) was approved by the central bank on August 3.

"The need to return inflation to target values may result in holding the refinancing rate at the current level until the National Bank receives clear signs of leveling inflationary risks. The board of the National Bank is convinced that achieving price stability is a prerequisite for a sustained economic growth," a press release reads.

According to the report, the NBU board considers it possible to continue a gradual liberalization of foreign exchange regulation by easing temporary administrative restrictions, the weakening of which does not create risks for destabilizing the currency market.

At the same time, in case of growth of fundamental inflationary pressure, the NBU monetary policy will be quite tough for a longer time to resume the trend of lowering inflation according to the declared goals, the regulator notes.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Prokopenya's VP Capital withdraws bid for Ukrainian Sberbank

Naftogaz Ukrainy not to withdraw claims against Gazprom

Trump's Russia sanctions law provides for $30 mln for energy security of Ukraine

EU seeks negotiating directives from member states for Nord Stream 2 talks with Russia

Geology service preparing decision to extend Ukrnafta licenses for 20 years

LATEST

Ukraine raises oil transit to Europe by 2.5% in seven months of 2017

Naftogaz enterprises pay UAH 72 bln in taxes and dividends to state budget in Jan-July 2017

Ukraine exports more than 2.7 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2017/2018 MY

SOCAR increases drilling 35% in seven months of 2017

Ukrzaliznytsia soon to announce tender to buy 1,000 more gondola cars – company head

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
price.ua/catalog7665.html
ADVERTISING