Economy

15:45 03.08.2017

SOCAR increases drilling 35% in seven months of 2017

The drilling division of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijani Republic (SOCAR) increased drilling volume 35.3% year-on-year in January-July 2017 to 83,462 meters, SOCAR told Interfax.

Production drilling accounted for 77,078 meters and exploratory drilling for 6,384 meters.

Drilling totaled 9,673 meters in July, including 9,071 meters of production drilling and 602 meter of exploratory.

SOCAR's drilling division put 46 new oil wells into operation in 7M including eight in July.

The SOCAR drilling division increased drilling 0.8% to 105,245 meters in 2016.

