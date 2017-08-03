Economy

15:37 03.08.2017

Ukrzaliznytsia soon to announce tender to buy 1,000 more gondola cars – company head

Public joint-stock company Ukrzaliznytsia intends to announce a tender to buy 1,000 more gondola cars in several days (along with tenders announced for 2,465 cars). The company seeks to build over 2,000 gondola cars at own production facilities, Ukrzaliznytsia Board Chairman Wojciech Balczun has said.

"One of the investment priorities for us is freight cars. In 2017, we want to produce and purchase a record-breaking number. Let the motivation for domestic producers will be the fact that only at its own production facilities Ukrzaliznytsia will make more than 2,000 pieces. Your task, dear Ukrainian producers, is much more ambitious. We will complete the tender for 2465 wagons and soon we will announce another tender for 1,000 more pieces," Balczun wrote on his Facebook page.

Interfax-Ukraine
