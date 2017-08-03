Kernel manager sells 4,379 shares for $77,700

A legal entity controlled by one of the managers of Kernel group of companies on July 27, 2017 sold 4,379 shares of Kernel Holding S.A. (Luxembourg).

According to a report by Kernel on the website of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE), the average price of one share was PLN 63.65 ($17.75 per share at the rate of the National Bank of Poland on August 3).

According to the WSE, the price of Kernel shares after trading on August 2 increased by 1.5%, to PLN 63.81 per share.

Kernel is the world's largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil, the leading producer and supplier of agricultural products from the Black Sea region to the world markets. The vertically integrated structure of the company is built on closely interconnected business segments: production, exports and domestic sales of sunflower oil, plant growing, grain exports, providing services for grain storage and transfer at elevators and port terminals. Since 2007 the company's shares have been traded on the WSE.