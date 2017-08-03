NBU amends rules for cashless payments, interbank money transfer

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has amended the legal acts related to cashless payments in Ukraine and interbank money transfers in Ukraine in the national currency.

The NBU said on its website that the decision is outlined in NBU board resolution No. 71 amending some legal acts of the National Bank of Ukraine dated July 27, 2017.

The document took effect on August 3, 2017.

The document amends the rules of cashless payments in Ukraine in the national currency approved by the NBU Board resolution No. 22 dated January 21, 2004 regarding the acceptance to execution by banks of the order to collect the tax debt imposed by a supervisory authority on the basis of the decision of the head of the supervisory body (his/her deputy or authorized person). In addition, changes were made to the rules of interbank transfer of funds in Ukraine in the national currency approved by NBU Board resolution No. 320 dated August 16, 2006, regarding the regulation of a new way of concluding contracts by the National Bank with clients for interbank transfer of funds through the electronic payment system of the NBU.