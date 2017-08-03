Affordable medicines register expanded thanks to new manufacturers

The register of medicines which cost is reimbursed under the Affordable medicine program is expanded thanks to new manufacturers.

"The supply is expanded thanks to new manufacturers placed to the register of medicines. They found a way to bring the prices of their medicines to the threshold level," Commercial Director of Borschahivka Chemical and Pharmaceutical Plant Yevhen Sova has told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that in general, most of medicines participating in the Affordable Medicine program are well studied and know on the Ukrainian market. They are recommended in sectoral acts.

"Almost all medicines, with some minor exceptions, were made by a wide range of Ukrainian manufacturers before the government-sustained Affordable Medicine program was launched," Sova said.

He said that the plant is taking part in the program since its launch. The plant produces seven medicines placed to the register of medicines.