First deputy economy minister denies relation to Cypriot Sintal Agriculture Public Limited

First Deputy Economic Development and Trade Minister of Ukraine Maksym Nefyodov has denied information that he is among members of the board of Cypriot Sintal Agriculture Public Limited.

"Today I learnt (thanks to an anonymous finder of dirty laundry) that I still mentioned on the website of the Cypriot unified public register as a member of the board of directors of one Cypriot company Sintal Agriculture Public Limited, which will be soon suspended by court," Nefyodov wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

He said that he was a member of the board of this company when he worked in IconPE investment fund. The fund was a minority shareholder in this company.

"I as a head of the fund had a post in the board of directors of the parent Cypriot structure since 2011. This is non-reimbursable and non-leadership post," he said.

He recalled that the company became bankrupt. The official intends to ask explanations from the Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) how to act in this situation.

"Before my resignation from the fund and the transition to the Economic Development and Trade Ministry I wrote a resignation letter, which should be accepted automatically. I have no idea why this did not happen. Perhaps, the majority owners of the company simply abandoned and did not pay to the secretaries who register these changes," he said.