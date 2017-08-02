EU seeks negotiating directives from member states for Nord Stream 2 talks with Russia

The European Commission has adopted its proposal for mandate from the European Union member states for talks with Russia on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and is now discussing it with the member states, Peter Wagner, the head of the Support Group for Ukraine, has said.

"In the case of Nord Stream 2, there are a number of legal, economic and political concerns which have to be discussed and which will require a specific legal framework. To this end, the EU seeks negotiating directives from the member states for an agreement with the Russian Federation," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

In his words, the EU over the past two decades has increasingly developed a common energy policy based on the EU internal energy market for gas and electricity and aimed to reduce the impact on our environment and climate.

"The member states however keep the right to decide on their energy mix," he said.

Russia's Gazprom and its partners plan to launch the Nord Stream 2 project worth almost EUR 10 billion in April 2018. A 1,200-kilometer-long gas pipeline will run across the Baltic Sea and will link Russia and Germany, bypassing Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic states. Its capacity is expected to be double the one of Nord Stream 1. The construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019.

Kyiv is categorically against this construction, calling it politically motivated, and proposing the EU create a consortium involving European companies to manage the existing more efficient transportation route through Ukraine.

Some EU countries, in particular, Poland and Lithuania, also expressed their disagreement with the Nord Stream-2 project.

Peter Wagner's full interview is available at interfax.com.ua/news/interview/439894.html