More than 1.5 mln people make use of 'affordable medicines' program – Groysman

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman has said that more than 1.5 million people have used the government's program to compensate for the cost of drugs titled "Affordable medicines" (reimbursement).

"Already more than 1.5 million people have taken the opportunity to get medicine for free or with a small surcharge," the premier wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to him, more than 6,000 drugstores take part in the program.