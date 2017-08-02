Ukraine increases gas imports by 2.4 times in seven months of 2017

Ukraine in January-July 2017 increased imports of natural gas by 2.4 times (by 4.724 billion cubic meters) compared to the same period in 2016, to 8.142 billion cubic meters, according to data from PJSC Ukrtransgaz.

Slovakia in January-July 2017 delivered 6.378 billion cubic meters, Hungary some 1.058 billion cubic meters, and Poland some 707 million cubic meters.

In July 2017 gas imports amounted to 1.181 billion cubic meters, which is 2.9 times more than in July 2016.

Ukraine has not been importing natural gas under the contract with PJSC Gazprom since November 26, 2015, purchasing resources exclusively on its western border.

Ukrtransgaz, 100% owned by Naftogaz Ukrainy, operates a system of trunk gas pipelines and 12 underground gas storage facilities in the country.