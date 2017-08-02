Economy

16:37 02.08.2017

Ukraine increases gas imports by 2.4 times in seven months of 2017

Ukraine in January-July 2017 increased imports of natural gas by 2.4 times (by 4.724 billion cubic meters) compared to the same period in 2016, to 8.142 billion cubic meters, according to data from PJSC Ukrtransgaz.

Slovakia in January-July 2017 delivered 6.378 billion cubic meters, Hungary some 1.058 billion cubic meters, and Poland some 707 million cubic meters.

In July 2017 gas imports amounted to 1.181 billion cubic meters, which is 2.9 times more than in July 2016.

Ukraine has not been importing natural gas under the contract with PJSC Gazprom since November 26, 2015, purchasing resources exclusively on its western border.

Ukrtransgaz, 100% owned by Naftogaz Ukrainy, operates a system of trunk gas pipelines and 12 underground gas storage facilities in the country.

ADVERTISING
Загрузка...
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Trump's Russia sanctions law provides for $30 mln for energy security of Ukraine

EU seeks negotiating directives from member states for Nord Stream 2 talks with Russia

Geology service preparing decision to extend Ukrnafta licenses for 20 years

NBU declares bank Gefest insolvent

Centrenergo agrees with U.S. XCOAL on supply of about 700,000 tonnes of anthracite in 2017

LATEST

AVK starts developing retail chain of own branded stores in Ukraine

More than 1.5 mln people make use of 'affordable medicines' program – Groysman

Ukraine raises gas transit by 23% in July 2017

UAE lifts ban to import Ukrainian poultry products

Vega LV powered by Ukrainian engine successfully puts two satellites into orbit

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
Умные часы, браслеты спортивные
ADVERTISING