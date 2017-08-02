Economy

16:27 02.08.2017

Ukraine raises gas transit by 23% in July 2017

Ukraine in January-July 2017 increased transit of natural gas through its gas transportation system (GTS) by 23% (9.943 billion cubic meters) compared to the same period in 2016, to 53.199 billion cubic meters.

According to live data from PJSC Ukrtransgaz, in particular transit of gas through Ukraine to Europe for the seven months amounted to 51.701 billion cubic meters, to Moldova some 1.498 billion cubic meters.

In July 2017 transit of gas increased by 33.8% (by 1.895 billion cubic meters) compared to the same month in 2016, to 7.495 billion cubic meters. Transit of gas through Ukraine to Europe in the past month amounted to 7.345 billion cubic meters, to Moldova some 149.9 million cubic meters.

Ukrtransgaz, 100% owned by Naftogaz Ukrainy, operates a system of trunk gas pipelines and 12 underground gas storage facilities in the country.

