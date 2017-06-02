Ukraine adds 1.6 bcm of gas to storage in May, inventories top t10 bcm

Ukraine added 1.608 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to underground storage in May 2017, according to operational data from Ukrtransgaz.

Inventories increased by 24%, to 10.043 bcm as of the end of May, up from 8.100 bcm on March 22, when the heating season ended.

The total was 9.6% more than the 9.163 bcm in storage as of May 31, 2016, but 1.5% less than 10.201 bcm at the end of May 2015.

As reported, Ukraine withdrew 8.391 bcm of gas from storage in 2016, 2 bcm more gas than the 6.389 bcm it injected.

Ukrtransgaz, a wholly owned subsidiary of Naftogaz Ukrainy, operates the country's gas pipelines and 12 underground gas storage facilities with a total capacity of 31 bcm.