Surplus of Ukraine's state budget comes to UAH 19.43 bln in Jan-April 2017 due to special confiscation

The surplus of the national budget of Ukraine in January-April 2017 amounted to UAH 19.43 billion thanks to the April surplus of the special fund of UAH 30.52 billion, the reason for which was the receipt of UAH 30 billion (about $1.1 billion) from special confiscation on April 28, the State Treasury Service had reported.

According to its data, the deficit of the general fund of the budget for the first four months of 2017 was UAH 13.67 billion with the target for this period being UAH 52.58 billion, in particular in April it grew by UAH 1.34 billion.

The State Treasury said privatization in January-April this year brought only UAH 29 million with the target being UAH 5.54 billion, while financing on debt operations amounted to UAH 38.45 billion, in particular UAH 36.63 billion on the general fund.

At the same time, the issue of bonds for recapitalization of state-owned banks and financing for the Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund amounted to UAH 26.39 billion, although in April they were not issued.

According to the report, the consolidated budget of Ukraine for the first four months of 2017 posted a surplus of UAH 38.59 billion, including UAH 6.1 billion on the general fund, as local budgets closed this period with a surplus of UAH 19.16 billion, including UAH 19.77 billion on the general fund.