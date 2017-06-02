State budget surplus stands at UAH 29.2 bln in April

The national budget of Ukraine in April 2017 was executed with a surplus of UAH 29.2 billion, according to the macroeconomic and monetary survey of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) for May.

"The national budget in April showed a significant surplus of UAH 29.2 billion, mainly due to a two-fold increase in revenues because of the transfer of part of the profits by the National Bank and proceeds from special confiscation. Another factor in the formation of such a surplus was a further slowdown in expenditure growth," the document reads.

According to the data given, the consolidated budget in April posted a surplus of UAH 34.6 billion.