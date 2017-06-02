Three companies win tender to build incineration plants in Lviv region

The tender commission for selecting investors to construct incineration plants in Lviv region has recognized as winners all three companies that participated in the second round of the tender.

The commission announced this decision at a meeting on May 31.

Thus, Investment and Environmental Company, Glasswork Technology LLC and Waste Management Systems LLC got the right to implement their projects.

At the same time, the commission chairman, the deputy head of Lviv Regional State Administration, Iryna Hrymak, told reporters the winners will offer several more land plots where incineration plants could be built.

"We have a number of sites in Mykolaiv, Sokal, Yavoriv, Drohobych and Mostyska districts. There will be more plots for the communities to get a chance to host investors," she said.