EP votes for raising quotas for some agricultural products from Ukraine

The European Parliament (EP) has supported the proposal of the European Commission to increase tariff quotas for honey, corn, barley, oats, cereals and processed grain, grape juice from Ukraine.

According to a press release on the website of the European Parliament, at the same time the European Commission's proposal to raise quotas for Ukrainian wheat, tomatoes and urea was not supported by the deputies.

"By granting additional temporary trade preferences, the European Parliament wants to support the ongoing reforms, strengthen small and medium enterprises and provide the necessary impetus for increased trade flows. I hope that these measures will boost our relationship and effectively help Ukraine," rapporteur Jaroslaw Walesa said.

Thus, the quotas for Ukrainian corn will be increased by 650,000 tonnes, barley by 350,000 tonnes, cereals and processed grain by 7,800 tonnes, oats by 4,000 tonnes, honey by 3,000 tonnes, and grape juice by 500 tonnes.