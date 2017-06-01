Economy

13:01 01.06.2017

Government extends privatization of Odesa port-side plant until Dec

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the period of privatization of PJSC Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant until November 30.

The corresponding decision is stipulated in the governmental resolution made on May 31.

"Considering the fact that during 2016 the tender for the sale of a state stake in the plant failed two times… to extend the period of the plant privatization until November 30, 2017," reads an explanatory note to the document.

Earlier, the period of privatization of Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant was until January 7, 2017.

As reported, state-owned Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant produces chemical goods, and also transships ammonia to sea transport.

