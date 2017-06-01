Economy

10:45 01.06.2017

Metinvest ranks 37th among world's largest steel producers in 2016

Metinvest, the largest Ukrainian mining and metallurgical holding, in 2016 ranked 37th in the list of the world's largest steel producers with a volume of 10.34 million tonnes compared to the 40th place in 2015 with a volume of 9.65 million tonnes of steel and the 33rd place in 2014 with a volume of production of 11.18 million tonnes of steel.

According to the World Steel Association (Worldsteel), the largest steel company last year was ArcelorMittal with a production volume of 95.45 million tonnes. It is followed by China Baowu Group, a new company that appeared in December 2016 as a result of the merger of Baosteel Group and Wuhan Group, with 63.81 million tonnes, HBIS Group (formerly Hesteel Group) with 46.18 million tonnes (it includes a steel mill in Serbia acquired in June 2016), NSSMC with 46.16 million tonnes (the figure does not include production at Nisshin Steel, which became part of the group in March 2017), and POSCO with 41.56 million tonnes.

The list of the 50 largest world steel producers for 2016, as well as for 2015 and 2014, does not include Ukrainian companies except for Metinvest. The Industrial Union of Donbas (ISD), which ranked 44th in 2013 with 7.9 million tonnes, fell out of the list of leaders in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

