Economy

14:43 31.05.2017

TAScombank claims for Diamantbank assets and liabilities

TAScombank, which belongs to ex-head of the National Bank of Ukraine Sergiy Tigipko and which earlier ranked 20th in terms of assets in the market, is ready to act as an investor in resolving the problems of insolvent Diamantbank (both based in Kyiv), Managing Director of the Individuals' Deposit Guarantee Fund Kostiantyn Vorushilin has said.

"Only one investor, TAScombank, has been qualified for Diamantbank. They are interested in the transition bank, assets and liabilities," he told journalists in Kyiv.

At the same time, Vorushilin noted the fund has not yet made a final decision regarding the way of withdrawing the bank from the market.

"The decision has not been made. We are in the process of studying the economic feasibility [of each of the ways], because there are pros and cons everywhere," he said.

Interfax-Ukraine
