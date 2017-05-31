Economy

12:49 31.05.2017

Deposit Guarantee Fund prepares appeal against court ruling to cancel liquidation of Bank Mykhailivsky

The Individuals' Guarantee Deposit Fund has prepared an appeal against the decision of the Kyiv District Administrative Court dated May 15 to cancel the decision of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) on declaring Bank Mykhailivsky insolvent and liquidating the financial institution.

"Today there is a first instance decision on the allegedly illegal liquidation of Bank Mykhailivsky. The fund has already drawn up an appeal and intends to fight to the end, including upholding its position in the Supreme Court of Ukraine," Kateryna Mysnyk, the director of the fund investigation department, said at a press conference in Kyiv.

According to her, the fund is also actively contributing to the investigation into criminal proceedings and at present three persons are suspected of committing a crime connected with bringing Bank Mykhailivsky to bankruptcy. In addition, the fund collected evidence on eight more persons related to Bank Mykhailivsky.

"We plan to file them as evidence in the framework of criminal proceedings and bring the officials, including the top management, to criminal responsibility," she said.

Interfax-Ukraine
