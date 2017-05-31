Economy

10:07 31.05.2017

NBU extends 50% norm of obligatory forex sale until Dec 13, 2017

The National Bank has decided to maintain the norm on the compulsory sale of foreign currency earnings from abroad in favor of legal entities at the level of 50%, extending it until December 13, 2017 inclusive.

"Considering the need to further support the stability of the forex market of Ukraine," the NBU explained its decision.

The central bank noted in early April it lowered the requirement for mandatory forex sale from 65% to 50% for the period until June 15 of this year inclusive.

The extension of the norm until December 13 was stipulated in resolution No. 45 dated May 30, which will come into force on June 16.

"A further liberalization of foreign exchange regulation will be carried out in the presence of favorable macro-finance prerequisites and in accordance with the concept of new currency regulations," the NBU said.

Загрузка...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Deficit of current account in Ukraine in April estimated at $146 mln

Ukrainian energy will cut anthracite consumption to 7 mln tonnes in 2017

Ex Ukrspyrt director Pankov shot dead in Kyiv

Ukrainian low-cost airline will appear this year, high-speed railway in 5-10 years

IKEA interested in Ukrainian market

LATEST

SAPO sends to court indictment against 8 suspects in 'gas case', indictment against another 9 suspects to follow

Ukraine increases gas pumping into UGS by 27% in late May following higher gas imports from Hungary

Ukrgazvydobuvannia defines Ukrainian subsidiary of PGNIG winner of five lots in tender for drilling

Yandex says taking legal advice to ensure safety of team in Ukraine

Kernel posts 64.3% fall in net profit in Q3, 2017 FY

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua
ADVERTISING