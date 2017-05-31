NBU extends 50% norm of obligatory forex sale until Dec 13, 2017

The National Bank has decided to maintain the norm on the compulsory sale of foreign currency earnings from abroad in favor of legal entities at the level of 50%, extending it until December 13, 2017 inclusive.

"Considering the need to further support the stability of the forex market of Ukraine," the NBU explained its decision.

The central bank noted in early April it lowered the requirement for mandatory forex sale from 65% to 50% for the period until June 15 of this year inclusive.

The extension of the norm until December 13 was stipulated in resolution No. 45 dated May 30, which will come into force on June 16.

"A further liberalization of foreign exchange regulation will be carried out in the presence of favorable macro-finance prerequisites and in accordance with the concept of new currency regulations," the NBU said.