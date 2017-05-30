SAPO sends to court indictment against 8 suspects in 'gas case', indictment against another 9 suspects to follow

Prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) have handed indictments to eight suspects in the so-called 'gas case' and their defense councils, on Tuesday morning the indictments will be sent to court.

After the defense lawyers had studied the pre-trial investigation materials for more than three months, on May 29, the prosecutor of the SAPO approved the indictment prepared by NABU detectives, the Bureau's press service reported.

The suspects are charged with the crimes under Part 1 of Article 255, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 139, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 209, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 205, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 344-1, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 366, and Part 1 of Article 388 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

They are charged with the participation in a criminal organization created by lawmaker Oleksandr Onyschenko with the view of committing grave and especially grave crimes, complicity in crimes committed by such an organization, seizure of property of PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia in particularly large amounts through the abuse of office, legalization of proceeds from crime (money laundering), in order to obtain undue benefits for themselves and other persons, forgery resulting in grave consequences, alienation of the mortgaged property etc.

One of the members of the criminal organization involved in the theft of gas of PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia Valeriy Postny is suspected of being an organizer of this criminal gang.

Indictments against nine more suspects, who are still at large, will follow, including Onyschenko, against whom the SAPO will soon request a special pre-trial investigation, the statement reads.