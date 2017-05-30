Ukrainian energy will cut anthracite consumption to 7 mln tonnes in 2017

The Ukrainian energy sector will consume about 7 million tonnes of anthracite coal in 2017 against 10.5 million tonnes in 2016, Ukrainian Energy and Coal Industry Minister Ihor Nasalyk has said at a meeting with market experts.

"If last year total generation needs were 27.352 million tonnes, this year it's 26.088 million tonnes. But if last year the figure amounted to 10.5 million tonnes of anthracite, then this year only 7 million tonnes, i.e. we reduced consumption of anthracite by 3.5 million tonnes this year. And, of course, this difference is covered with gas coal," he said.

Nasalyk added today there is a surplus of gas coal.

"We now have a surplus of gas coal. There are almost 1.9 million tonnes in the warehouses. And every day the figure grows by 15,000-20,000 tonnes," he said.