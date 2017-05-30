Ukraine increases gas pumping into UGS by 27% in late May following higher gas imports from Hungary

Ukraine from May 24-27 increased natural gas pumping into underground gas storage facilities (UGS) by 27.2%, to 61 million cubic meters per day due to the increase in gas imports from Hungary by 10 million cubic meters per day, according to live data from PJSC Ukrtransgaz.

So, if during May 1-23 the average daily injection was 48.2 million cubic meters, on May 24-27 it increased to 61.3 million cubic meters. In particular, on May 24 the figure amounted to 61.24 million cubic meters, on May 25 to 60.63 million cubic meters, on May 26 to 58.87 million cubic meters, and on May 27 to 64.65 million cubic meters.

In general, after the completion of the 2016/2017 heating season (from March 22 to May 27), Ukraine increased its gas reserves in its UGS by 20.8%, from 8.1 billion cubic meters to 9.789 billion cubic meters.

The increase in gas pumping occurred due to the growth of natural gas imports from Hungary. So, if on May 1-22 the average daily import along this route was about 1.6 million cubic meters, on May 23 it increased to 9.9 million cubic meters, on May 24 to 12.3 million cubic meters, on May 25 to 13.2 million cubic meters, on May 26 to 11.2 million cubic meters, and on May 27 to 12.2 million cubic meters.