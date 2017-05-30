Ukrgazvydobuvannia defines Ukrainian subsidiary of PGNIG winner of five lots in tender for drilling

Poltava Services LLC has won five out of 15 lots in a tender announced by PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia for drilling operations in Kharkiv and Poltava regions in 2017-2019.

According to a report in the ProZorro procurement system, Ukrgazvydobuvannia plans to sign agreements with Poltava Services for a total of UAH 3.311 billion (VAT included).

In particular, the agreements will amount to UAH 399.999 million (lot No. 2), UAH 436.15 million (lot No. 3), UAH 798.085 million (lot No. 6), UAH 860.478 million (lot No. 9), and UAH 816 million (lot No. 14).

Poltava Services in the state register is defined as Exalo Drilling Ukraine LLC, whose 100% beneficiary is Exalo Drilling S.A. (Poland). Exalo Drilling consists of five service-drilling enterprises of PGNIG group.