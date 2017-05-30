Metinvest sees revenues rise by 42.9% in March 2017

The revenues of Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands), the parent company of Metinvest international vertically integrated mining and metallurgical group, in March 2017 increased by 42.9% compared to the same month last year, to $663 million.

According to preliminary unaudited consolidated financial results of the company in accordance with IFRS, EBITDA in March amounted to $96 million, which is 5.5% more than in March 2016.

Compared to the previous month, Metinvest increased revenues by 10.9%, while EBITDA decreased by 36.4%.

Given the previous reports, in the first quarter of 2017 the company's revenues were $1.853 billion, which is 44% up from the first quarter of last year, while EBITDA rose by 3.4 times, to $402 million.

The revenues of the Metinvest mining segment in March 2017 stood at $319 million, that of the metallurgical segment at $534 million, while internal group sales amounted to $196 million, of which $189 million in the mining segment.

Compared to March of the previous year, revenues in the mining segment grew by 93.3%, in metallurgy by 50.4%, while internal group sales were up by 3.3 times.