Economy

10:37 30.05.2017

Metinvest sees revenues rise by 42.9% in March 2017

The revenues of Metinvest B.V. (the Netherlands), the parent company of Metinvest international vertically integrated mining and metallurgical group, in March 2017 increased by 42.9% compared to the same month last year, to $663 million.

According to preliminary unaudited consolidated financial results of the company in accordance with IFRS, EBITDA in March amounted to $96 million, which is 5.5% more than in March 2016.

Compared to the previous month, Metinvest increased revenues by 10.9%, while EBITDA decreased by 36.4%.

Given the previous reports, in the first quarter of 2017 the company's revenues were $1.853 billion, which is 44% up from the first quarter of last year, while EBITDA rose by 3.4 times, to $402 million.

The revenues of the Metinvest mining segment in March 2017 stood at $319 million, that of the metallurgical segment at $534 million, while internal group sales amounted to $196 million, of which $189 million in the mining segment.

Compared to March of the previous year, revenues in the mining segment grew by 93.3%, in metallurgy by 50.4%, while internal group sales were up by 3.3 times.

Загрузка...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Ukrainian low-cost airline will appear this year, high-speed railway in 5-10 years

IKEA interested in Ukrainian market

Energy Ministry sends contracts on paid use of state gas distribution networks to regional gas companies for signing

Zlochevsky's Brociti Investments formalizing control over two oil and gas companies

Yaroslavsky buys Evraz Sukha Balka for $110 mln

LATEST

Kernel posts 64.3% fall in net profit in Q3, 2017 FY

Ukrainian PGO official, Polish ambassador discuss cooperation between two country's prosecution agencies

ASF outbreak reported in Odesa region

Cabinet to create ad hoc group on land reform

Ferrexpo after a one-year break will pay dividends for 2016

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Прайс
ADVERTISING