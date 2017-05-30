Economy

10:00 30.05.2017

IKEA interested in Ukrainian market

The Swedish furniture and home goods chain IKEA could enter the Ukrainian market, the head of PrJSC Mandarin Plaza's board, Oleksandr Chernytsky, has said.

According to him, IKEA is considering the possibility of becoming a tenant in one of the country's largest sales and amusement centers, Yuzhny, with an area of 450,000 square meters. Construction of the facility is planned to begin at the end of 2017 at 9 Hlushkova Street in Kyiv's Holosiyivsky district.

"IKEA is also looking in our direction. The probability they will come here is high," Chernytsky said, adding that renters of space at the trade center will include other well-known international operators, "whom Ukraine has long been waiting for," he said.

Businessman Vahif Aliev, according to Chernytsky, has purchased rights to a land plot with the Liodovy [Ice Skating Rink] Stadium at 9 Hlushkova Street in Holosiyivsky district for construction of Ukraine's largest shopping mall and sports complex.

The Liodovy Stadium, which was Ukraine's first outdoor sports complex with skating tracks, was built in 1975.

Aliev is an investor and owner in a number of Kyiv shopping malls, such as Lavina Mall, Blockbuster Mall and Ocean Mall.

PrJSC Mandarin Plaza was created in 2000. It develops, builds and manages shopping and office complexes.

According to the national state register, the sole stakeholder of the enterprise is limited stock company Stadis AB (100% Malmo, Sweden). Aliev is listed as the ultimate beneficiary.

Mandarin Plaza's charter capital as of May 29, 2017, was UAH 21.7 million.

Загрузка...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

IMPORTANT

Ukrainian low-cost airline will appear this year, high-speed railway in 5-10 years

Energy Ministry sends contracts on paid use of state gas distribution networks to regional gas companies for signing

Zlochevsky's Brociti Investments formalizing control over two oil and gas companies

Yaroslavsky buys Evraz Sukha Balka for $110 mln

Trump administration earmarks more than $350 mln for Ukraine for 2018 FY

LATEST

Kernel posts 64.3% fall in net profit in Q3, 2017 FY

Ukrainian PGO official, Polish ambassador discuss cooperation between two country's prosecution agencies

Metinvest sees revenues rise by 42.9% in March 2017

ASF outbreak reported in Odesa region

Cabinet to create ad hoc group on land reform

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Прайс
ADVERTISING