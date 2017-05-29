Energy Ministry sends contracts on paid use of state gas distribution networks to regional gas companies for signing

The Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine has sent draft contracts on the use of state gas distribution networks on a fee basis to regional gas companies for signing, Deputy Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Ihor Prokopiv has said.

"On May 24 the contracts were signed and sent to the operators of gas distribution networks, which means that the ministry made a public offer and we expect the operators to sign the specified contracts on time," he wrote on his Facebook page.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine earlier postponed the deadline for signing new agreements between the Ministry of Energy and regional gas companies about the paid operation of state gas distribution stations from March 10 until April 10.