Economy

12:31 29.05.2017

Energy Ministry sends contracts on paid use of state gas distribution networks to regional gas companies for signing

The Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine has sent draft contracts on the use of state gas distribution networks on a fee basis to regional gas companies for signing, Deputy Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Ihor Prokopiv has said.

"On May 24 the contracts were signed and sent to the operators of gas distribution networks, which means that the ministry made a public offer and we expect the operators to sign the specified contracts on time," he wrote on his Facebook page.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine earlier postponed the deadline for signing new agreements between the Ministry of Energy and regional gas companies about the paid operation of state gas distribution stations from March 10 until April 10.

IMPORTANT

Zlochevsky's Brociti Investments formalizing control over two oil and gas companies

Yaroslavsky buys Evraz Sukha Balka for $110 mln

Trump administration earmarks more than $350 mln for Ukraine for 2018 FY

Money from State Regional Development Fund in 2017 will be issued for 361 investment projects

IMF expects Rada's support reforms for fifth tranche under EFF

LATEST

Ferrexpo after a one-year break will pay dividends for 2016

NCER cancels decision to assess regional companies' assets when transferring to RAB regulation

Incineration plant construction in Lviv will start late this year – Sadovy

Germany issues EUR500,000 for project to inform about danger of landmines, unexploded ordnances

Ukraine's government approves program for defense industry reform and development for five years

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Спортивные костюмы
ADVERTISING