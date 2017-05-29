Incineration plant construction in Lviv will start late this year – Sadovy

Lviv authorities plan to begin building an incineration plant at the end of this year, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy has said.

"We plan by the end of the year to finalize the whole project for building an incineration plant and start the first stage of construction work," Sadovy said.

According to him, the proposal of France's Egis to build such an enterprise in the territory of combined heat and power plant No. 2 is pretty wise.

"This is our city territory. It's a pretty wise decision that needs to be approved by the city council," the Lviv mayor said.

Sadovy added the construction of the plant is a complicated process, it is impossible to do this in one month.

"We have ambitions to build a plant for deep waste processing. It will be almost the first such plant in Ukraine," Sadovy stressed.