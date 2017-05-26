Economy

17:22 26.05.2017

Money from State Regional Development Fund in 2017 will be issued for 361 investment projects

Funds from the State Regional Development Fund in 2017 will be allocated for the implementation of 361 investment projects, Minister of Regional Development, Construction, Housing and Utilities Services Hennadiy Zubko has said.

"Some 361 investment projects will be included in a governmental resolution on financing within the framework of the State Regional Development Fund in 2017. We've made the decision at a meeting of the commission for the evaluation and selection of investment programs and regional development projects," Zubko wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade have already approved financing for 99 projects for a total of UAH 766.203 million. The final amount of funding for the projects will be known after finalizing the comments provided to the regions by the commission within three days.

"Our position is that all the projects submitted by the regions must comply with the regional development strategies and solve the issues of infrastructure development locally, taking into account all the opportunities of the communities. In addition, by a governmental decision we ensured that at least 10% of the funds from the State Regional Development Fund will be spent on the development of sports infrastructure and the energy efficiency of state and municipal educational and medical institutions," the minister said.

