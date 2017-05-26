Military chiefs to decide on foreign supplier of comms equipment

The choice of the foreign supplier of encrypted communications equipment for Ukraine's armed forces will be made based on the results of a competition held by the military, Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said.

"I don't want to be the one who picks what kind of communications system Ukraine's army uses. I want it to be a quality system that is reliable, safe and competitively priced," Groysman said during the question-and-answer session held in Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

Groysman said he was not aware of any corruption in the competition process.

"I have letters from Turkish and Israeli suppliers. They are anxious about how the selection process is being handled," Groysman said, replying to a question from MP Yuriy Derevianko (Volya Party faction) about alleged corruption involving bids from Turkey's Aselsan and Israel's Elbit Systems.

"If I become aware of any corruption, I will immediately contact the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU)," the PM said, adding that he has asked Ukraine's defense minister to organize a transparent competition "that gives the ability of our specialists to operate according to NATO standards and determine which communication system is reliable, safe, cheap and cannot be compromised by any country, including the aggressor country [Russia]."

Groysman said holding an open competition is impossible "because there are certain [classified] aspects involving the equipment." He said Ukraine's defense minister had assured him the competition is being conducted according to the principals he outlined.

"I see so much speculation about this subject," he added.