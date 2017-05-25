Austria's Delta Bloc seeking partners in Ukraine to produce concrete road safety barriers

Delta Bloc International GmbH (Austria) is looking for partners in Ukraine to organize production of reinforced concrete roadside guard rails, company regional manager Helmut Leitgeb has said.

"What we intend to do here is to find production partners to transfer our know-how and organize local production of these fences... We cooperate with Ukrcement because the main component of the recipe depends on concrete," Leitgeb said at the seventh Ukrainian Cement Forum 2017.

According to him, reinforced concrete road fences produced by the company comply with European standard EN 1317 and were tested in 150 crash tests. Their main difference from other similar fences is the strength and mobility of structures, due to what the fences do not collapse in a collision with a vehicle but move slightly, not allowing it to go beyond the road.

"Even a large truck or a bus can be stopped by such a fence, and this is its main difference," the expert said.

Delta Bloc was founded in 2000 as an independent subsidiary of MABA Precast Concrete, part of Kirchdorfer Group, to focus on international business development in the field of protective concrete fences.

As of May 2017 Delta Bloc has branches in Germany, Slovenia, the Netherlands, France, the United Kingdom and South Africa.