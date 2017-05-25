Stockholm arbitration may issue head-note ruling by end of May, provide details later

The Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce may issue a head-note ruling on the gas supply contract between Naftogaz Ukrainy and Russia's Gazprom before the end of May 2017, and then it can provide a detailed decision, Naftogaz Chief Commercial Officer Yuriy Vitrenko told reporters.

"We expect the decision from Stockholm before the end of May so far, which will be a formal legally binding decision," he said.

"Perhaps the settlement of some other issues will be postponed to a later date, perhaps June, and perhaps not June, it's still being discussed, there are no other indications," Vitrenko added.

Gazprom earlier said in its report that the decision by the Stockholm arbitration on the gas supply contract with Naftogaz was expected on June 30.

As of the beginning of April 2017, the mutual claims of Gazprom and Naftogaz under a contract for the purchase and sale of natural gas were about $45.7 billion and $17.9 billion, respectively.