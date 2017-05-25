Economy

12:53 25.05.2017

Stockholm arbitration may issue head-note ruling by end of May, provide details later

The Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce may issue a head-note ruling on the gas supply contract between Naftogaz Ukrainy and Russia's Gazprom before the end of May 2017, and then it can provide a detailed decision, Naftogaz Chief Commercial Officer Yuriy Vitrenko told reporters.

"We expect the decision from Stockholm before the end of May so far, which will be a formal legally binding decision," he said.

"Perhaps the settlement of some other issues will be postponed to a later date, perhaps June, and perhaps not June, it's still being discussed, there are no other indications," Vitrenko added.

Gazprom earlier said in its report that the decision by the Stockholm arbitration on the gas supply contract with Naftogaz was expected on June 30.

As of the beginning of April 2017, the mutual claims of Gazprom and Naftogaz under a contract for the purchase and sale of natural gas were about $45.7 billion and $17.9 billion, respectively.

IMPORTANT

Ukraine debunks reports about halt to passenger transportation by rail to Russia

Cabinet approves concept of coal industry reform, development until 2020

Cabinet takes number of measures for business deregulation

Cabinet okays UAH 229 bln bond issue swap

Rada passes bill in support of foreign investment in Ukraine

LATEST

Naftogaz to reduce gas imports by 15-20% in June

Ukrzaliznytsia to increase cargo tariffs by 22.5% from June

Ukrzaliznytsia to post UAH 1.2 bln profit in 2017 - draft finance plan

Rotterdam+ coal scheme dangerous, Rada must pass coal import bill - Lutsenko

PrivatBank to challenge court ruling on illegitimacy of bail-in procedure

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua
ADVERTISING