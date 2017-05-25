Economy

11:34 25.05.2017

Ukraine debunks reports about halt to passenger transportation by rail to Russia

PJSC Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's state-run operator of passenger transportation by rail, has not taken any decision to halt the service with Russia, and has not received any related instructions from the Ukrainian government.

Ukrzaliznytsia said this in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine in response to Russian media reports that Ukraine might terminate passenger transportation by rail between Ukraine and Russia from July 1.

Train tickets for that route are in open sale, it added.

Tickets for trains bound for Russia are available 30 days before travel. According to Ukrzaliznytsia's booking website, passengers could buy tickets until June 23 inclusively.

